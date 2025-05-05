Convicted felon arrested after shooting down drone in Lee County

article

The Brief A convicted felon was arrested after shooting down a drone in Lee County The man admitted to deputies he shot down the drone and thought it was following him near CR 132 Deputies found out the man was a convicted felon and later arrested him for having a gun



A man was arrested after shooting down a drone in Lee County late last month.

The man was a convicted felon, and was not supposed to have a gun, the sheriff's office said.

Timeline:

On April 21, around 4:15 p.m., the Lee County Sheriff's Office received a report of a drone being shot out of the sky on CR 132.

When deputies arrived, the complainant said they were using the drone to take photos when they heard two gunshots. The drone lost contact and then fell from the sky.

Deputies then found the man who shot the drone, Garrett Arnold. He admitted to shooting the drone and said he thought the drone was following him.

Deputies took statements from all parties and grabbed video of Arnold shooting the drone.

On April 25, deputies found out Arnold was a convicted felon and was not supposed to have a gun. A deputy later went to Arnold's home and took the gun.

On May 2, Lee County deputies arrested and booked Arnold on a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.