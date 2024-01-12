'Cooking With Lynja' TikTok icon dies at 67 after cancer battle

article

TikTok cooking star Lynn Yamada Davis, also known as Lynja, has died at the age of 67, her son announced on social media Friday.

Her son said Lynja's final moments were "super peaceful" and she was surrounded by friends and family when she passed.

According to Davis' daughter in a report by The New York Times , Lynja died of esophageal cancer.

Davis blew up as a TikTok sensation with her viral bacon, egg and cheese sandwich video. She eventually grew to be a social media icon with followers of close to 30 million people across multiple platforms.

Many of her videos were centered around cooking or tasting food and had a unique comedic twist that made Davis a special fixture online.

In 2022, Davis, along with "Masterchef" finalist Nick DiGiovanni made history by creating the world's largest chicken nugget.

Davis would go on to win a Streamy Award in 2022 for her work as a content creator.

Davis' son called her mom the "internet's grandma."

"Thank you so much for these last couple of years. We had so much fun making videos," he said.





