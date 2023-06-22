Cooling centers open in Pflugerville for the summer

Cooling centers are open in Pflugerville to help residents beat the summer heat.

The Pflugerville Library and the Travis County Community Center at Pflugerville will both be available as cooling centers during their normal operating hours.



The library at 1008 W. Pfluger Street is open:

Mon-Thurs: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sun: 1 - 6 p.m.

Pets on a leash or in a carrier are welcome, says the city.

Travis County Community Center at Pflugerville at 15822 Foothill Farms Loop, Ste D is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

To see a map of all cooling centers in Travis County, click here.