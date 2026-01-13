Copperas Cove police officer deadly shooting: Fellow officers to escort body home

article

The Brief Copperas Cove officers escort body of fallen fellow officer home Elijah Garretson was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 10 Funeral services will be shared when confirmed



Copperas Cove police officers escorted the body of fallen officer Elijah Garretson home from Temple.

The escort went through Copperas Cove from the city limits to a funeral home.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Copperas Cove police officer killed in line of duty; suspect dies by suicide, police say

What we know:

The escort entered city limits from Hwy 9.

The escort then traveled south on N 1st Street to Crawford Bowers Funeral Home on W. Avenue B.

What you can do:

Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Officer Garretson was asked to do so "safely and respectfully" and not block or crowd any roadways or crowd the funeral home.

What's next:

CCPD says it will share service details when they are confirmed.

Deadly shooting in Temple

The backstory:

Ofc. Garretson was killed in the line of duty on Saturday, Jan. 10.

According to department officials, the incident began Jan. 10 during an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Great Hills Drive and Lost Trail. Details regarding the initial confrontation have not yet been released.

Following the shooting, law enforcement tracked the unidentified suspect to a separate location. After what investigators described as a "lengthy negotiation attempt," the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Texas Rangers have taken the lead on the investigation at the request of local police, a standard procedure for shootings involving officers.

The identity of the suspect has also not yet been released.