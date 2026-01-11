Copperas Cove police officer killed in line of duty; suspect dies by suicide, police say

article

The Brief Officer Elijah Garretson of the Copperas Cove Police Department was killed in the line of duty during a shooting on Saturday. The unidentified suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a lengthy negotiation attempt with law enforcement. The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident, but specific details regarding what led to the initial confrontation remain unknown.



A Copperas Cove police officer was killed in the line of duty Saturday, sparking an investigation by the Texas Rangers that ended with the suspect taking his own life, officials said.

Fatal officer-involved shooting

What we know:

The Copperas Cove Police Department on Sunday identified the fallen officer as Elijah Garretson, badge number 118.

According to department officials, the incident began Jan. 10 during an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Great Hills Drive and Lost Trail. Details regarding the initial confrontation have not yet been released.

Following the shooting, law enforcement tracked the unidentified suspect to a separate location. After what investigators described as a "lengthy negotiation attempt," the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What they're saying:

"As we begin to navigate this incredibly difficult time, we ask for understanding and patience as our department, Officer Garretson’s family, and our law enforcement family grieve this tremendous loss," the department said in a statement.

The Texas Rangers have taken the lead on the investigation at the request of local police, a standard procedure for shootings involving officers.

Copperas Cove officials said that out of respect for the family and the active nature of the investigation, no further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting are being released at this time.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Dig deeper:

Copperas Cove is located in Central Texas, approximately 75 miles north of Austin.