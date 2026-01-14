Copperas Cove police officer deadly shooting: Funeral information

article

The Brief Funeral services announced for slain Copperas Cove officer Elijah Garretson was killed on Saturday, Jan. 10 Services will be conducted with full police honors



Funeral services for a Copperas Cove police officer killed in the line of duty have been announced.

Ofc. Elijah Garretson was killed on Saturday, Jan. 10.

What we know:

Funeral services have been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 17, starting at 10 a.m. at the Cadence Bank Center, Garth Arena in Belton.

Services will be conducted with full police honors.

Parking and seating information will be shared as those details are confirmed.

Dig deeper:

Ofc. Garretson served in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Hood, before leaving the army as a Sergeant in June 2024.

After he left the army, Garretson entered the police academy, even helping to save a fellow cadet's life when they experienced cardiac arrest, and graduated as the Academic Honor Graduate of his class in June 2025.

Garretson is survived by his wife and daughter, his parents, ex-wife and her family, grandparents, sister, in-laws, aunts and uncles and numerous cousins and extended family.

His obituary can be viewed here.

Deadly shooting

The backstory:

According to department officials, the incident began Jan. 10 during an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Great Hills Drive and Lost Trail. Details regarding the initial confrontation have not yet been released.

Following the shooting, law enforcement tracked the unidentified suspect to a separate location. After what investigators described as a "lengthy negotiation attempt," the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Texas Rangers have taken the lead on the investigation at the request of local police, a standard procedure for shootings involving officers.

The identity of the suspect has also not yet been released.