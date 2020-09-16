COTA to host Peppermint Parkway holiday drive-thru experience

Circuit of The Americas will be debuting an all-new event to help the community celebrate the holiday season in a safe and festive way.

Peppermint Parkway will invite Central Texans to experience a magical drive-thru on select nights from November 27 to December 27. The holiday spectacular will be a one-mile driving attraction that will immerse visitors in millions of holiday lights synchronized to joyful holiday classics.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

“We’re determined to keep the magic of the holidays alive. Friends and family can throw on their comfy pajamas, pile in the car, and experience our vibrant holiday event to create memories that will last a lifetime,” said COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein in a release.

Guests will experience the entire event in the comfort of their own cars. The journey starts when patrons follow this year’s special hosts Pepper and Mint on their journey down COTA’s Tunnel Road as they race to deliver their letters to Santa. The experience will feature dancing elves and other festive entertainers strolling through dazzling scenes, transporting guests from gingerbread alley to an enchanted forest, and so much more.

Advertisement

RELATED: 2020 Formula One US Grand Prix canceled at COTA

“We can't wait to bring this brand-new holiday experience to Central Texas. We hope this becomes a tradition for families as they celebrate the holidays for years to come. Whether it’s date night, a family outing, or a group of close friends, this is something for everyone,” said Executive Producer of Special Projects Courtney Young.

The drive will feature an impressive 60-foot spiral light tree, giant light sculptures of beloved holiday icons, and an unforgettable finale featuring Santa himself. Hot cocoa and holiday treats will be available from drive-up concessions.

Peppermint Parkway will operate from 6-10 p.m. on weeknights and 6-11 p.m. on weekends and the week of Christmas. The community can click here to sign up for an email reminder once tickets go on sale on November 1. Those who sign up now will receive 10% off their tickets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUSTIN NEWS