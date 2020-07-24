2020 Formula One US Grand Prix canceled at COTA

The Circuit of the Americas has announced that this year's F1 race has been canceled.

Bobby Epstein made the announcement on social media saying that "the cancellation is prudent but painful." He went on to say he was "disappointed for the fans, COTA employees, our community."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The full statement is below:

"The cancellation is prudent, but painful. After a sold out 2019, advance ticket sales deposits were up nearly 250 percent over the prior year, and our staff was preparing our biggest event ever.

Advertisement

We had secured blockbuster performers for the evening shows, and the racing this year is fantastic. I'm disappointed for the fans, COTA employees, our community, and everyone in the Formula One Paddock, as I believe we all look forward to what has become a wonderful annual tradition.

It is my hope that the pandemic will soon pass and we will celebrate 2021 with the greatest Formula One United States Grand Prix ever!"

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

___

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.