COTA to host second job fair this Saturday

Circuit of The Americas is hosting a second job fair this weekend.

The fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 21 and is to help Austin employers staff their business, says COTA.

Austin companies in any industry and of any size are invited to attend the job fair, set up a free booth, and meet with prospective employees. Companies already confirmed to attend include:

LEVY

5Star

Stadium People

Shaffer Sports

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

ABM Industries

Homeva llc

UT Golf Club

KindHealth

Austin Country Club

Worldwide flight services

Greystar

Central Market / H-E-B

Westwood Country Club of Austin

UpStage

Smart home pros

Cycle Gear

Southern Careers

Universal Technical Institute

Austin Police Recruiting

United States Disability Chamber

Austin police department recruiting

HEB Center in Cedar Park

Sacred Soil and Landscape

In addition to providing space for Austin businesses, Circuit of The Americas is itself seeking to hire over 1,000 seasonal workers for the 2021 event season, including the MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas (October 1-3), Formula 1 United States Grand Prix (October 22-24), the Peppermint Parkway holiday extravaganza, concerts, and more.

COTA will be recruiting for a variety of different roles at many skills levels, including:

Entertainment event staff

Premium hospitality staff

COTALAND

Track Ops/Event Ops

Job seekers interested in attending the job fair are asked to bring several copies of their resumes. Everyone who attends the job fair will receive a discount card redeemable for 50% off of one COTA Karting Race plus two free COTA Zipline Flights.

For more information, click here.

