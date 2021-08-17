COTA to host second job fair this Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - Circuit of The Americas is hosting a second job fair this weekend.
The fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 21 and is to help Austin employers staff their business, says COTA.
Austin companies in any industry and of any size are invited to attend the job fair, set up a free booth, and meet with prospective employees. Companies already confirmed to attend include:
- LEVY
- 5Star
- Stadium People
- Shaffer Sports
- Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- ABM Industries
- Homeva llc
- UT Golf Club
- KindHealth
- Austin Country Club
- Worldwide flight services
- Greystar
- Central Market / H-E-B
- Westwood Country Club of Austin
- UpStage
- Smart home pros
- Cycle Gear
- Southern Careers
- Universal Technical Institute
- Austin Police Recruiting
- United States Disability Chamber
- Austin police department recruiting
- HEB Center in Cedar Park
- Sacred Soil and Landscape
In addition to providing space for Austin businesses, Circuit of The Americas is itself seeking to hire over 1,000 seasonal workers for the 2021 event season, including the MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas (October 1-3), Formula 1 United States Grand Prix (October 22-24), the Peppermint Parkway holiday extravaganza, concerts, and more.
COTA will be recruiting for a variety of different roles at many skills levels, including:
- Entertainment event staff
- Premium hospitality staff
- COTALAND
- Track Ops/Event Ops
Job seekers interested in attending the job fair are asked to bring several copies of their resumes. Everyone who attends the job fair will receive a discount card redeemable for 50% off of one COTA Karting Race plus two free COTA Zipline Flights.
For more information, click here.
