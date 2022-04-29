COVID-19 mitigation safety measures to be suspended for City of Houston employees

As COVID-19 numbers in Houston continue dwindling, there is some welcoming news for City employees.

In a letter issued to employees, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that Executive Order 1-71: COVID-19 Mitigation Safety Measures would be suspended effective May 2, 2022.

"With many taking advantage of widely available vaccines, booster shots and the robust COVID-19 testing, our country and more importantly, our community has moved into a new phase of this pandemic," Mayor Turner said in the letter. "Please be advised that if you have failed to comply with the reporting requirements of E.O. 1-71, at any time, you are still subject to corrective action up to and including an indefinite suspension or termination for non-compliance."

