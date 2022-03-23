COVID-19 orders lifted for Austin-Travis County

The City of Austin and Travis County have lifted all COVID-19 emergency rules and orders, effective immediately.

Masking in most City facilities will now be optional, with a few exceptions such as the airport, clinical settings and jails. Orders regarding masking on public school campuses and signage requirements for businesses are no longer in effect either.

However, public health officials still encourage wearing masks indoors for individuals who are high risk or provide care for someone who is high risk.

The city and county say that infection and hospitalization numbers are among the lowest the area has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

"We have not eliminated the virus but adapted to it. We now have knowledge and tools to fight COVID-19 when we are called to do so," said Austin-Travis County Health Authority, Dr. Desmar Walkes. "I am confident that the community will come together if the need arises again, as they have for the past two years of this pandemic.

In this new phase of the response, Austin Public Health (APH) is preparing to adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels tracker and residents should expect this update in the coming days. APH is closely monitoring data for any concerning trends following spring break.

The city and county say that policymakers used data from the APH Epidemiology unit and the UT Modeling Consortium that provided real-time pandemic surveillance to map possible scenarios based on community behavior.

APH testing and vaccination information

People can find vaccine providers using Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) or by texting their zip code to 438829 (822862 in Spanish) to find a nearby clinic.

APH clinics offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations without appointment, although creating an account online in advance saves time. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and require neither identification nor insurance. For more information and to schedule an appointment, residents can call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000 or click here.

The APH Mobile Vaccination Program brings vaccine clinics to businesses, churches and more. Organizations can fill out an online form to request a pop-up clinic at their location.

