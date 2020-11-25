COVID-19 relief program for Hays County residents approved

The Hays County Commissioners Court has approved an agenda item sponsored by Judge Ruben Becerra that will provide financial relief for residents of Hays County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hays County COVID-19 Relief Program is being administered by Hays County and Blanco River Regional Recovery Team (BR3T) to provide assistance with mortgage, rent, utility payments, and child care to residents of Hays County who can show COVID-related job loss, job reduction, or inability to work.

Using COVID-19 funds, Hays County will partner with community-based organizations to aid Hays County residents. Grant applications will be evaluated based on need and awarded funds will range from $500 to $5,000. Applications will be accepted until December 22, 2020.

A link to information and the grant application will be on the Hays County website and social media in the coming weeks.

