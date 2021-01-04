COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center opens to treat outpatients

The Texas Division Of Emergency Management (TDEM) has established a COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Austin to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19.

The infusion center, which will begin accepting patients on Wednesday, has been provided with Regeneron to treat patients, who meet certain criteria, with a referral from a hospital or doctor.

"This infusion center will help us expand access to therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 in the Austin community," said Governor Abbott. "Reducing hospitalizations is a crucial component of our response to COVID-19, and we will continue to work with our local partners to ensure they have the resources they need to keep their communities safe."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

This infusion center has been established through a partnership between TDEM, Travis County, the City of Austin, and the Capital Area Trauma Regional Advisory Council, according to a press release from the governor.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK