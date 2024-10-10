Covington Middle School stabbing: Student hospitalized, another apprehended

The Brief 1 student stabbed, hospitalized following altercation at Covington Middle School Principal says another student was apprehended for the stabbing Incident began with a fire alarm in the art wing, but it's still unclear if the fire alarm is connected to the stabbing



One student has been apprehended and another was hospitalized following a stabbing at an Austin ISD middle school in Southwest Austin.

Thursday's incident began around 9:10 a.m. when Covington Middle School was evacuated because of an activated fire alarm in the art wing.

In a letter to the CMS community, Principal Cedric Maddox said that Austin ISD police believe the alarm was activated by a smoke bomb. Officers swept the campus and determined it was safe for students to return to class. However, the art wing is closed off for the investigation.

Maddox added that within moments of the fire alarm activation, an altercation between students happened, but it is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

In a follow-up letter about the altercation, Maddox said officers apprehended the student involved and confirmed that another student had been stabbed.

EMS responded to the scene and took the student to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Maddox says they are working directly with the families of the students involved in the altercation and counselors are working with the students who witnessed the incident and will be communicating with their families.

There will also be additional mental health professionals on campus to work with students and staff as needed, says Maddox.

Read the letters from Principal Cedric Maddox below:

Subject: Campus Evacuation and Student Altercation

Dear Covington Middle School Community,

At approximately 9:10 a.m. today, our school was evacuated because a fire alarm was activated in the art wing.

While this is an active investigation, our Austin ISD Police believe the alarm was activated by a smoke-bomb.

We are also aware of a student altercation that occurred within moments of the smoke alarm activation. At this time, it is unclear if the incidents are connected.

Officers have swept the campus and have determined it is safe for students to return to class.

The art wing will remain closed off while the investigation continues.

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me at cedric.maddox@austinisd.org. As always, thank you for your support of our Covington community.

Sincerely,

Principal Cedric Maddox

Covington Middle School

Second letter:

Subject: Update regarding today’s incident

Dear Covington Middle School community,

We want to provide an update as we gather more information regarding today’s incident. While today’s incident took a significant emotional toll on our school community, our campus is safe.

Officers apprehended the student involved and we can now confirm that a student was stabbed in the altercation. EMS quickly responded and transported the student to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. We are working directly with the families of the students involved. To protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of our students, I am unable to share additional information.

I recognize that it can feel unsettling to have so little information. I want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority.

Counselors are working directly with the students who witnessed the incident and will be communicating with their families.

We have additional mental health professionals at our campus to work with students and staff as needed. Please contact our front office to be connected with our counseling team if you believe your child needs support.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me at cedric.maddox@austinisd.org. We are here to support you and your family during this time.

Thank you for your understanding and for your continued partnership in keeping our school community safe.

Sincerely,

Cedric Maddox

Covington Middle School