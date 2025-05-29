Austin ISD 8th grader dies after incident at celebration: principal

The Brief Covington Middle School eighth-grade student has passed away Principal says he died from complications after a medical emergency at a field trip CMS will be open Friday, May 30 as a counseling center



An Austin ISD student has died after an incident at an eighth-grade celebration, according to the Covington Middle School principal.

The district says that Vadir Gonzalez-Arias passed away on May 29, one day after the incident.

Covington Middle School student dies

What we know:

In a letter to the Covington Middle School community on May 28, Principal Cedric Maddox said Vadir experienced a medical emergency during a field trip for the 8th grade class.

Principal Maddox sent out an update the next day that Vadir had passed away due to complications.

What they're saying:

Principal Maddox said in the May 29 letter:

"We are hurting deeply and our hearts go out to their family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

Vadir was kind, caring, and approached each day with a positive attitude and a willingness to do what was asked of him. He treated his peers and teachers with genuine respect and made those around him feel seen and appreciated."

What you can do:

The school will be open as a counseling center on Friday, May 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Multiple English and Spanish-speaking counselors and licensed mental health professionals will be available to support students both individually and in small groups.

Maddox also urged parents to talk with their children and reassure them "it's okay to feel however they are feeling", saying:

"It is also normal if they do not feel anything right away. It can take a while—sometimes days or weeks—for children to show their feelings, and that is normal. No matter when the feelings surface, it is important to provide clarity and validation of feelings."

Maddox also shared some helpful community resources:

The Christi Center – free information and support groups for youth and adults regarding grief and loss. Phone: 512-467-2600

Integral Care – 24 hours support for mental health crises or by appointment. Phone: 512-472-4357

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988

Austin ISD Employee Assistance Program resources