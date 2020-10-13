'Cowardly:' Vallejo police union upset vandals smashed billboard honoring officers

Police in Vallejo are looking for the people who destroyed a memorial for two officers who died.

Someone smashed a billboard that honored two Vallejo police officers killed in the line of duty.

Jeff Azuar, a 21-year VPD veteran, was shot and killed while serving a warrant on April 12, 2000. He was 50.

Jim Capoot was shot and killed following a foot chase of a bank robbery suspect on Nov. 17, 2011. He was 43 and, like Azuar, served 21 years with the VPD and was a veteran.

In a statement, the Vallejo police officers union wrote that "destroying a memorial that honors the dead is truly despicable and disgusting. It is also hateful, disgraceful and cowardly."

The billboard is on Rollingwood Drive near Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery.

The union said it is working with community leaders to restore it.