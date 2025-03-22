Crabapple Fire now 100% contained, officials say

The Brief The Crabapple Fire is now 100% contained. The fire started on March 15 and burned 9,858 acres, destroying buildings. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



The Crabapple Fire that burned nearly 10,000 acres in Gillespie County is now 100% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service and Fredericksburg Fire EMS.

Crabapple Fire contained

What we know:

The Texas A&M Forest Service gave its final update on the Crabapple Fire on Saturday morning, one week after high winds caused flames to quickly spread near Fredericksburg.

The fire began as a grass fire around 1 p.m. on March 15, just 11 miles north of Fredericksburg between Lower Crabapple Road and Landrum Creek. Smoke from the fire could be seen in Austin.

One firefighter was injured while battling the flames and had to be taken to a local hospital. The firefighter has since been released.

The Crabapple Fire on March 15, 2025. (Fredericksburg Fire EMS)

In all, the fire burned 9,858 acres.

Damage assessments from the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are listed below:

Nine homes were destroyed – seven were possibly occupied and two were not occupied.

Two homes damaged

20 outbuildings destroyed

Four outbuildings damaged

All state resources helping to put out the flames have been released.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

What they're saying:

"The coordinated efforts of our crews, regional partners, state agencies and federal resources led us to this point," Fredericksburg Fire Chief Lynn Bizzell said in a statement. "Although this fire may be contained, our hearts continue to go out to the people that lost homes, property and livestock. Our area is still in extreme drought conditions, so we ask everyone to please be vigilant of anything that may start another fire."