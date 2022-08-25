Cracker Barrel unveils new fall menu with 8 limited-time items: 'Flavorful twists'

article

Cracker Barrel has unveiled its fall menu, and it’s going to include a new chicken dish, fried sides, drinks and dessert.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the southern-themed restaurant chain revealed that it’ll roll out eight menu items for a limited time.

Many of the menu items will become available from Aug. 30 through Oct. 9 including a new Kick'n Ranch Fried Chicken, two new Barrel Bites Options, two new peach-infused beverages, a new upgraded side and two sweet treats.

"At Cracker Barrel, we are always exploring opportunities to offer guests new and flavorful twists on our traditional, made-from-scratch homestyle meals that can be enjoyed in our restaurants or at home," Sarah Breymaier, the director of menu strategy at Cracker Barrel, said in a statement.

"As we innovate, we strive to offer existing and new guests alike a variety of craveable choices," Breymaier continued. "…we have a dish that will satisfy every craving – all with plentiful serving sizes at value price points."

Cracker Barrel's two new Barrel Bites options include White Cheddar Cheese Bites and Country Fried Pickles, both of which are served with buttermilk ranch dip. These new additions join the restaurant's Loaded Hashbrown Casserole Tots and Biscuit Beig Expand

Cracker Barrel’s limited-time menu for fall 2022

Kick'n Ranch Fried Chicken:

Available through Oct. 9, this bone-in fried chicken dish is made with zesty buttermilk ranch seasoning and creamy buffalo ranch sauce. It’s served with a side of pickle ranch dip, two homestyle sides and a choice of biscuits or corn muffins.

Barrel Bites Options - White Cheddar Cheese Bites & Country Fried Pickles:

Available starting on Aug. 30, these two deep-fried sides will be served with buttermilk ranch dip and can be enjoyed solo or shared with a whole table.

Peach-Infused Beverages - Peach Mimosa & Jack Daniels Country Cocktail Southern Peach:

Available through Oct. 9, Cracker Barrel will have a Peach Mimosa made with sparkling wine and sweet peach purée, and Jack Daniels Country Cocktail Southern Peach, which is a bottled malt liquor made by the Tennessee whiskey brand.

Upgrade Your Side - Broccoli Cheese Casserole:

Available through Oct. 9, this upgraded homestyle side is made with broccoli, cheese sauce, rice and buttery cracker crumbles.

Sweet Treats - Apple Streusel Pie & Peanut Butter Cup Mocha:

The limited-time apple pie is served with vanilla ice cream and will be available through Oct. 9. Meanwhile, the dessert coffee is made with espresso, milk, chocolate whipped cream and chocolate and peanut butter sauces.

Cracker Barrel Restaurant and Old Country Store entrance. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Cracker Barrel’s press release notes that prices and item availability may vary by location.

Nutrition facts and other information about Cracker Barrel’s seasonal offerings can be found on CrackerBarrel.com.