Water crisis in Hays County is severe, judge says

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra is calling for a moratorium on high-volume industrial water usage.

Becerra says the water crisis is severe and getting worse with aquifer levels dropping to historic lows.

What they're saying:

"We are no longer just looking at a dry spell, we are looking at a potential catastrophe," said Becerra.

That warning came from Hays County judge Ruben Becerra, who painted a picture of the region's water supply.

"I will propose a moratorium or equivalent on development permits for new industrial operations requesting over 25,000 gallons of water per day," said Becerra.

The announcement came at Spring Lake where the Indigenous Cultures Institute held a ceremonial blessing of the water. Becerra called the lake the heartbeat of the region, but says the heartbeat is now faltering.

Dig deeper:

He noted Governor Greg Abbott's drought declaration across Texas at the beginning of the year.

Earlier this month, Becerra urged all water providers to implement stage 4 water restrictions. Calling for pumping reductions, halting non-essential outdoor water use, and suspending permits for high-impact industrial operations. But he says that's not enough.

"Relying solely on residential conservation is insufficient and unfair when high water demand for industrial developments continues to be approved," said Becerra.

According to the Hays Trinity Groundwater Conservation District, it would take 30 inches of rain in six months to end the drought, with very low chances of that happening.

What's next:

Becerra says he is establishing a task force to conduct a comprehensive review of each water supply's current customer base, existing system capacity, and projected future capacity.

"We cannot allow our aquifers to be depleted in a single generation. What takes millennia to recharge can be lost, oh, so quickly. I invite builders and developers to collaborate on a sustainable vision for Hays County. We must act now," said Becerra.

Becerra calls this a temporary pause to evaluate impacts and ensure long-term water security for residents and agriculture.

Becerra says he will take the proposal to the county commissioners next Tuesday.