Crash in southeast Austin pins person in vehicle: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - A person is in the hospital after being pinned in their vehicle in southeast Austin early Saturday morning, according to ATCEMS.
Medics responded to a vehicle rescue at the intersection of Pearce Lane and Kellan Road, just southeast of the airport, at approximately 2:34 a.m. Saturday morning.
They reported that a patient was pinned inside their vehicle.
The patient was extricated from their vehicle and declared a trauma alert.
Medics transported the adult patient to St. David's South with serious, though not expected to be life-threatening, injuries.