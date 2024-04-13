Crash in southeast Austin pins person in vehicle: ATCEMS

A person is in the hospital after being pinned in their vehicle in southeast Austin early Saturday morning, according to ATCEMS.

Medics responded to a vehicle rescue at the intersection of Pearce Lane and Kellan Road, just southeast of the airport, at approximately 2:34 a.m. Saturday morning.

They reported that a patient was pinned inside their vehicle.

The patient was extricated from their vehicle and declared a trauma alert.

Medics transported the adult patient to St. David's South with serious, though not expected to be life-threatening, injuries.