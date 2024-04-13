Crash on Cameron Road sends 6 to hospital, shuts down road: ATCEMS

Six people are in the hospital after a crash involving three cars in northeast Austin early Saturday morning, according to ATCEMS.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, crews with Austin Fire and ATCEMS responded to a 3-vehicle crash in the 8500 block of Cameron Road, near the intersection with Cross Park Drive.

Medics initially reported that there were five patients involved in the crash. A fourth ambulance was requested to the scene after one of the patients, an adult, was declared a trauma alert.

Crews shut down both the northbound and southbound sides of Cameron Road. ATCEMS said that seven patients were identified, and that two more ambulances were requested to the scene.

The first trauma alert patient was taken to Dell Seton with critical, life-threatening injuries.

A second trauma alert patient was also taken to Dell Seton with serious, potentially life-threatening injurues.

Two more patients were taken to Round Rock Hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Two more patients were taken separately to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries.