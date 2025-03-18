Crash in North Austin turns into homicide investigation: New details

The Brief Austin police release identity of victim in Austin 9th's homicide of the year The homicide investigation began after a man was found shot in a car involved in a crash The crash happened on March 16 at around 3:30 a.m. on I-35



The Austin Police Department has revealed the identity of the victim and more details about a crash on I-35 that turned into a homicide investigation.

The backstory:

On March 16, at around 3:36 a.m., Austin 9-1-1 received multiple calls about a stalled Mitsubishi Mirage in the far left lane in the 11600 block of I-35 northbound.

The call was upgraded to a crash call after the Mirage was struck by a Ford Bronco.

The person in the Mirage was identified as 47-year-oild Edward Espino.

First responders got Espino out of the Mirage and attempted first aid on him. That's when they discovered Espino had been shot.

Espino was pronounced dead at the scene at around 4:14 a.m.

The driver of the Bronco cooperated with the investigation and is not believed to be connected to Espino's death.

Dig deeper:

Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists responded to process the scene and interview witnesses.

The initial investigation showed that Espino was in his Mirage and driving northbound on I-35 where his vehicle came to a stop in the far left lane of north I-35 before being struck from behind by the Bronco.

The shooting suspects have not yet been identified.

What you can do:

Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have been in the area and heard possible shots fired, anyone who may have seen the Mirage driving, or anyone who may have seen vehicles that appeared to be in an altercation to come forward so detectives can further investigate.

If anyone has additional photos, videos, or potential evidence, please submit them by clicking here.

Anyone with information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.