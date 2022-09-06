Deadly crash involving truck, 2 other vehicles in downtown Austin

article

Two people are dead after a crash between a truck and two other vehicles in downtown Austin.

The crash happened in the 100 block of North I-35 southbound near Cesar Chavez at around 8:18 a.m.

Officials say to expect delays in the area as lanes near southbound I-35 at 6th Street are closed due to the crash. Traffic is detouring to the frontage road at exit 234b.

Austin-Travis County EMS says that two other people were taken to the hospital, one with minor injuries.

ATCEMS had reported that the driver of the truck was trapped inside the vehicle.