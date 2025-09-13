One killed in crash on FM1431 at Tessera Parkway, road to be closed 'several hours'

article

The Brief One person was killed, and two others were transported with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. FM1431 is expected to be closed for several hours at Tessera Parkway.



Travis County officials said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on FM1431 at Tessera Parkway.

What we know:

Travis County Emergency Services said the road would remain closed for several hours because of the severity of the accident.

Emergency crews were performing a vehicle rescue.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash involved two vehicles and three adult patients. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two patients were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials did not give the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The victim's identity has not been released.

What you can do:

Officials are asking drivers to use an alternate route.