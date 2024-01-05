2 people injured after 3-vehicle crash in southeast Austin

A major crash in southeast Austin put two people in the hospital and caused road closures in the area, according to ATCEMS.

Multiple first responders were on the scene at William Cannon Drive and McKinney Falls Parkway in southeast Austin.

At around 6:31 p.m., medics say three vehicles were involved in a major crash, with two of them rolled over.

The patients were extricated, with one patient declared a trauma alert.

The trauma alert patient was transported to St. David's South with potentially serious injuries.

A second patient with non-life-threatening injuries was also taken to the hospital. The third patient refused transport.