Crews battle 150-acre brush fire in Southeast Travis County

article

Emergency crews are fighting a reported 150-acre brush fire in Southeast Travis County near the Caldwell and Bastrop County lines.

On Sunday evening at around 9:30 p.m. the fire was reported as 50% contained.

Officials report at least 5 buildings were threatened and some people near the fire were evacuated from their homes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Courtesy: Pamela Wilson

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

This story is developing. Check back for updates.