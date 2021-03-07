Crews battle 150-acre brush fire in Southeast Travis County
article
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Emergency crews are fighting a reported 150-acre brush fire in Southeast Travis County near the Caldwell and Bastrop County lines.
On Sunday evening at around 9:30 p.m. the fire was reported as 50% contained.
Officials report at least 5 buildings were threatened and some people near the fire were evacuated from their homes.
Courtesy: Pamela Wilson
This story is developing. Check back for updates.