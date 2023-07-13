Crews fighting 150-acre brush fire in Llano County

article

Firefighters are working to contain a large brush fire in Llano County.

The Moore Peak Fire sparked Thursday, July 13 near Highway 71 and County Road 307, just west of Kingsland. Highway 71 and County Road 307 are currently shut down, officials said.

So far, as of 5:25 p.m. p.m. on July 13, the fire has burned at least 150 acres and is 10 percent contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service warned the triple-digit heat would dry and wilt grasses across the state this week.

As of now, no evacuations have been called.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates