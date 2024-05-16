Texas DPS unveils new memorial for fallen officers

Courtesy, service and protection are the guiding words of the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, and they come at a cost.

"For over 200 years, Texas Department of Public Safety officers have risked their lives around the clock to protect Texas. To do so requires sacrifice not just for officers, but their families. And sometimes it requires the ultimate sacrifice," said Col. Steve McCraw, DPS director.

On Thursday, a new Fallen Officers Memorial was unveiled at the annual DPS Peace Officers Memorial Service.

More than one million pounds of granite was used for the memorial. The granite comes from the same quarry as the state capitol building.

"Texas would not be Texas if it weren't for the men and women who wear the uniform, who protect our state. Texas would not be Texas without bonafide heroes who are willing to lay down their life for somebody else," said Governor Abbott. "Names etched in this monument are a forever testament that you can show your family members, your kids, your grandkids, nieces and nephews and future generations."

Cecelia and Donald Trevathan travel from San Antonio every year for the ceremony.

"I served nearly 40 years in the military myself, so I have a big respect for military and police officers, a lot of respect for law and order," said Donald. "They put their life on the line."

They were also at the ceremony to pay respects to someone special, Cecelia’s uncle, Edward Bryan Wheeler.

Wheeler and his partner, H.D. Murphy were shot and killed on Easter Sunday by notorious outlaws Bonnie and Clyde.

"I never got to meet him, but my mom talked about him all the time," said Cecelia. "He was on the force for four years."

Wheeler was killed in 1934 at just 26 years old. His is now one of more than 240 names permanently etched into the new monument.

"We promised you that your loved ones or heroes of Texas will never be forgotten, nor will you," said McCraw to families in attendance.