Critics say Gov. Abbott’s recent order is voter suppression

Governor Greg Abbott issued an order limiting mail-in ballot drop-off locations to only one per county to enhance election security, but critics say this is voter suppression.

“Smells rotten to me and it's voter suppression,” said Rep. Celia Israel of District 50.

Starting Friday, Governor Abbott's proclamation will limit Texas counties to only one mail-in ballot drop off location.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott issues order limiting mail-in ballot drop-off locations to one

“No warning. Absolutely zero. No, no warning at all,” said Travis County Clerk Dana Debeauvoir, who says the county did not expect this proclamation to come especially on the first day of mail-in ballot drop-offs.

Travis County had four drop-off locations in full swing Thursday, but now the county has been mandated to only use one.

“This is a deliberate attempt to manipulate the election. If the governor was truly worried about this, he could have stopped this program more than a month ago, or contacted the urban counties who are all doing the same thing Travis County's doing,” said Debeauvoir.

However, the Communications Director for The Travis County Republican Party thinks one drop-off location is more than enough to ensure voter safety.

“I don't think for even one second Governor Abbott wants to manipulate the election. I just like to say that one vote being stolen is enough, and imagine two or three, maybe 20, maybe hundreds, that can easily happen especially if someone were to set up a fake voter collection site,” said Andy Hogue.

RELATED: Travis County closes two ballot drop-off locations

The Travis County Clerk's Office says 5501 Airport Boulevard in North Austin will be the designated drop-off location for now.

“Everybody knows somebody who's been affected by this COVID situation and if some of them choose to get a mail-in ballot and they want to be extra careful and handed off to a county official, the vote is so important,” said Rep. Israel.

