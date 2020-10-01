Travis County closes two ballot drop-off locations

Travis County has closed two ballot drop-off locations in Austin following Gov. Greg Abbott's order Thursday morning.

The Travis County Clerk's office has closed the locations at the 700 Lavaca garages and 1010 Lavaca parking lot. The location at 5501 Airport Boulevard will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for voters to hand-deliver their mail-in ballots.

"This late, last minute edict is bad news for voters and bad news for elections," says a release from the clerk's office. "The Travis County Clerk is in discussion with legal counsel to explore all options."

Abbott has issued a proclamation that his office says will enhance ballot security protocols for the in-person delivery of marked mail ballots for the November 3 election.

Under this proclamation, beginning on October 2, 2020, mail ballots that are delivered in person by voters who are eligible to vote by mail must be delivered to a single early voting clerk’s office location as publicly designated by a county’s early voting clerk.

The proclamation also requires early voting clerks to allow poll watchers to observe any activity conducted at the early voting clerk’s office location related to the in-person delivery of a marked mail ballot. This proclamation amends a July 27th proclamation that extended the period in which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person.

