Cyber Monday: Law enforcement shares tips to avoid cyber thieves

Cyber Monday is upon us and local law enforcement and organizations are offering tips to make your online shopping experience safer.

The Gillespie County Sheriff's Office advises those looking for holiday deals to:

Use well-known, secure sites that you have shopped before

Avoid using links from unsolicited emails or social media

Avoid public Wi-Fi if you can

Remember that if a deal is too good to be true, it probably is

Use a credit card instead of a bank card if possible

Monitor your bank and credit card accounts

Strengthen passwords and enable two-factor authentication

The Better Business Bureau has also shared some more tips to help shoppers have a safe and successful Cyber Monday:

Beware of false advertising and phony websites: Watch out for false advertising and closely monitor the web address in your browser. Scammers love to create lookalike websites that, at first glance, appear to belong to a trusted retailer. Ensure that your site has the correct business name spelling, legitimate contact information and working customer service numbers.

Shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites only: Be wary of businesses you aren't familiar with and make sure any web page you purchase from is secure. Secure web addresses begin with "https:// "not just "http://". Never put personal or credit card information in forms on non-secure web pages.

Keep your antivirus software up to date: Ensure you have antivirus software installed on your computer or mobile device and that it is current. This protection will help you avoid non-secure websites and pop-up phishing scams and help keep your personal information safe.

Price check before you buy: Dozens of online retailers will claim they have the best price on an item, but their offers can be misleading. Do your homework by comparing prices. Remember that the best deal may not be the real deal.

Take advantage of rewards and loyalty programs: Check your credit card rewards program for special point offers that could add up on Cyber Monday and throughout the holidays. Make purchases using loyalty programs; many major retailers offer them.

Understand return policies: Online store policies may change for Cyber Monday offers, so the BBB says to read the fine print before you buy. Understand the return or exchange policy for the item you want to purchase. Be aware that stores may not allow returns for "final sale" or "closeout" items. Also, be sure to get gift receipts, so the recipient can return or exchange the item if necessary.

Watch out for phishing scams: Look out for unsolicited emails, texts, calls, or letters. These messages may claim the recipient has a gift waiting or that there is a problem with delivery where all they need to do is click on a link or give up personal information. Avoid phishing scams by ignoring suspicious correspondence and calls from unfamiliar phone numbers.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday caps off the annual multi-day holiday shopping period that starts with Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

According to the National Retail Foundation, a record 183.4 million people are planning to shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year.

The NRF's annual survey showed that 39% of respondents, or about 72.3 million, said they planned to shop on Cyber Monday.