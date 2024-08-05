Cybertruck catches fire, driver killed after Southeast Texas crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed and caught fire on Monday morning.

The crash happened in Baytown, about 30 miles east of Houston.

DPS says the Cybertruck was traveling westbound when it left the north side of the road and hit a large concrete culvert around 1:45 a.m. The truck then burst into flames.

The driver has not been identified due to severe burns.

Texas DPS says they are still investigating the cause of the crash.