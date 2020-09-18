Dallas Arboretum, Big Tex ready to welcome crowds this weekend at limited capacity

Popular outdoor events will be limited on what is supposed to be a nice weather weekend across North Texas.

The State Fair of Texas is opening up its new drive-thru fair experience, and the Dallas Arboretum is scheduling times for people to visit the new Pumpkin Village.

This year's photo with Big Tex will certainly be one people will never forget.

“Our hope is it provides some sense of normalcy even though it is not really normal for people to come out and see Big Tex in a mask and get their photo,” said Karissa Condoianis with the State Fair of Texas. “Big Tex has been here since 1952. We couldn't imagine a year without him.”

For $25 this weekend, people can drive thru the fairgrounds and get a professional photo with Big Tex that will be immediately texted to them.

“And once you get to Big Tex, you can decide if you want masks on for your photo,” Condoianis said.

Beginning next Friday, for a starting price of $65, people can get a photo, two Fletcher's corny dogs, soft drinks, fried Oreos, a Midway game with a guaranteed prize and more.

Over at the Dallas Arboretum, Pumpkin Village is a display known to attract large crowds of people. It is also opening this weekend under challenging circumstances.

“I think this is a year everyone will want to get out and enjoy outdoors at the Arboretum,” said Dave Forehand, VP of Gardens at the arboretum.

This year’s fall festival includes four 20-foot-tall decorated pumpkin houses. There are more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash and tens of thousands of flowers in the garden.

But for now, the arboretum is continuing to limit capacity to 50 percent despite the announcement by the governor Thursday which would allow the garden to operate at 75 percent capacity.

“We have timed tickets,” Forehand said. “It’s important for everyone to know that you can't just show up and get your tickets.”

The Dallas Arboretum's 66-acre garden has plenty of space for people to safely stay at a distance from one another. Guests also have timed entry tickets and assigned parking spots.

Autumn at the Arboretum opens Saturday and runs through Nov. 1.

To book tickets or for more information, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/autumn-at-the-arboretum/.