Judge says 16-year-old Dallas Costco murder suspect can be tried as adult

A judge decided that a 16-year-old can be tried as an adult for the murder of loving husband, father, and small business owner who was simply loading his SUV with groceries.

The victim's family pushed for that and rallied outside the courthouse Friday.

They want justice for their father's death, and they wanted the teenager tried as an adult.

RELATED: Family of murdered North Texas man want teen suspect charged as adult

Last November, Ali Elbanna was shot and killed while loading groceries in the parking lot of the Costco off Park Lane in Northeast Dallas.

Attorneys for the 16-year-old presented their case Friday morning.

Last week, the judge heard the prosecution's side.

RELATED: 16-year-old Dallas Costco murder suspect may be tried as an adult

They said the teenager has a history of violent crime, starting when he was 12.

His probation officer testified the teenager previously threatened to shoot up a school and was on probation for burglary when he is accused of shooting and killing Elbanna.

The officer said the teen has anger issues and a history or drug use, and believes he should be tried as an adult.

The defense called just one witness to testify Friday, a licensed psychologist with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Afterwards, the judge ruled that 16-year-old Camron Range's conduct was willful and violent, and therefore ordered Range be tried as an adult.

Elbanna’s family was relieved.

"We’re thankful to everybody who’s watching, everyone who stood with us," the victim’s daughter, Stephanie Elbanna, said.

Elbanna’s family embraced one another outside the Juvenile Justice Center in Dallas Friday after a judge ruled the 16-year-old murder suspect could be tried as an adult.

Elbanna's widow spoke publicly for the first time.

"We can’t take back what happened to my husband. We can speak out, but we can prevent it from trying to happen to someone else’s husband, brother, father," Elbanna’s widow, Stephanie, said.

Elbanna was the last victim in a violent crime spree that day in November 2021, that included the aggravated assault of three other people.

Detectives said Range shot Elbanna as he was loading groceries in his SUV.

Three other suspects, all adults, were riding around in a stolen pickup truck looking for targets, police said.

"They all went to Subway to eat a sandwich after they killed my husband, no remorse," Elbanna’s widow said.

RELATED: Four teens murdered 60-year-old in Dallas Costco parking lot, affidavit says

At Friday’s hearing, the defense tried to convince the judge that Range would still face serious consequences if he were to be tried and convicted of capital murder in juvenile court.

A licensed psychologist with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department said Range would be enrolled in what's called a capital offender program, which is geared towards rehabilitation.

But in closing arguments, the prosecution pointed out that Range has been in the juvenile justice system since he was 12 years old and was already on probation, wearing an ankle monitor, at the time he is accused of murdering Elbanna.

In her ruling, the judge said Range was willful and violent, and the public needs protection, ordering he be sent to adult court for trial.

"This is a small victory, to say the least, but saying the word victory doesn’t feel right," Elbanna’s daughter, Iman, said.

Judge Cheryl Lee Shannon recommended Range's bond be set at $500,000, although a magistrate at adult court will make the final determination.

Range's attorney did not speak to reporters after the hearing.

The Elbanna family said this is just the start of what will be a very difficult journey with the capital murder trial ahead.