Dallas Cowboys surprise healthcare workers with trip to Super Bowl LV

Four Texas healthcare workers are headed to Super Bowl LV after being chosen by the Dallas Cowboys.

The workers were selected as part of a league-wide initiative to have frontline workers attend this year’s game.

"I still can't believe this is happening. I can't believe who I'm on this call with. This is incredible," said Dr. Clifton Molak, Baylor University Medical Center Dallas.

In a virtual meet and greet, the medical professionals talked about their work during the pandemic and what a trip like this meant after nearly a year battling COVID-19.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence also hopped on the call to personally thank them for their service to the community.

In addition to a ticket to the game, they will receive a free flight, hotel and $500 gift card. The Cowboys also threw in a Sleep Number 360 smart bed.

"Easily one of the greatest gifts I could have ever gotten for my birthday. It's amazing. I still don’t believe it. I'm still shocked. This is all surreal," said Tony Neal II, patient service specialist.

All the workers going to the Super Bowl will have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations before traveling to Tampa Bay.

