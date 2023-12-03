1-year-old among 4 killed in Dallas shooting; suspect shoots himself after chase near Austin

The suspect in a shooting that killed four people, including a 1-year-old boy, in southeast Dallas Sunday afternoon is now dead, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m., in the 9700 block of Royce Drive.

Dallas police still had Royce Drive blocked off four and a half hours after the shooting happened. A home was taped off and investigators were going in and out of the home.

Police said when officers responded to the scene, they found five people who had been shot inside the home.

Three adults were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as 20-year-old Vanessa De la Cruz, 33-year-old Karina Lopez, and 50-year-old Jose Lopez.

A 1-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were taken to a hospital. The 1-year-old, Logan De la Cruz, later died from his injuries.

The 15-year-old was in stable condition, police said.

Police say the suspect in the shooting, 21-year-old Byron Carillo had been assigned an ankle monitor for an aggravated assault charge in 2021.

The suspect cut off the ankle monitor at some point before or immediately after the shooting, according to police.

Investigators say Carillo stole a vehicle and drove south on I-35.

He got involved in a chase with Texas Highway Patrol in the Austin area, eventually crashing the car in a ditch.

Carillo attempted to run away from the scene.

Police say as officers moved in, Carillo pulled out a gun and shot himself.

His death is now under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

There's no word on the motive for the shooting.