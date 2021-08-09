Dallas ISD mask mandate starts Tuesday for everyone on campus despite Abbott's orders

The Dallas Independent School District will require masks for everyone on its campuses despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa made the announcement Monday morning citing concerns about a surge in COVID-19 cases.

He said he feels the crisis is urgent and that he must act in the best interest of the district.

"On June 18 when we ended school there were only 103 new cases in Dallas County. Currently as of last Friday, there are 820 new cases. More importantly, medical professionals at UT Southwestern project that by Aug. 23 we will have 2,000 new cases per day. And as the superintendent of the second largest district in Texas, I'm responsible for everything, most importantly the safety of our students and staff and families," he said. "I need to implement whatever safety protocols I feel are in the best interest of our school district."

HInojosa recognized that there may be legal challenges or fines associated with his decision. Abbott's order imposes a $1,000 fine for violations.

The superintendent said he is willing to pay whatever fines the district incurs out of his own pocket.

"I'd rather face that consequence of having to pay some money than to get further behind with these students," he said.

The new mask mandate goes into effect on Tuesday.

Dallas ISD is also looking at options for offering virtual learning without state funding and a plan that incentivizes vaccines.

