Dallas police investigating murder of toddler

A young boy was found dead in Dallas Saturday morning, and police said they are investigating his death as a murder.

The boy was found just after 6:30 a.m., in the street in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive, according to police. He was found with multiple wounds from what police said was an "edged weapon."

Police have not released the boy’s age, but said he is a toddler.

Officers are searching the area for clues and are seeking information or any possible video from neighbors. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

"Right now, we are trying to determine who the potential suspect. We do believe it’s one individual," Dallas PD Executive Assistant Chief Albert Martinez said. "Unfortunately, a small child was lost today in our city through a violent act and we will pursue justice to find whoever did this."

Police calling the crime "unusual," and said the crime scene extends about 200 feet back into a bike trail and includes a wooded area behind some homes.

Antwainese Square said she was out on a morning walk, when she said she found the boy in the road. She said it was a sight she will never forget.

"I was taking a walk, coming from the back end of the street. I see an image of what looks like a dog, because we have a lot of loose dogs in the neighborhood. Immediately I call my mom and say, 'Hey, I think I see a dog," she recalled. "Then I see it was a child laying there deceased and I called 911 to say it was a kid."

Police believe the boy’s family lives in the neighborhood. A parent of the child has been notified, however it’s still unclear if the toddler was reported missing.

Investigators said they do have a potential lead, and they did confirm there was a possible sighting of a person running down the street towards the wooded area just before the boy’s body was found.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Child Abuse Unit at (214) 275-1300.