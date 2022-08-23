Dallas, Texas flooding: Governor Abbott discusses severe weather response

Governor Greg Abbott held a news conference to discuss the state's response to flooding in the Dallas area.

The governor was joined by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, Dallas Fire Chief Dominique Artis, and Dallas City Emergency Manager Rocky Vaz.

A state of disaster was declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall.

High water rescues happened, again and again, Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded.

After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this became the second-wettest August on record, nearly breaking a 24-hour rain total record and triggering deadly flooding.

Water rescue by FOX Weather reporter caught on camera

A FOX Weather crew covering the flash flooding in Dallas Monday morning snapped into action to save a driver trapped in her car.

Just before 7 a.m., Stephanie Carroll's car got stuck in the water near I-35 and Hi Line Drive.

FOX Weather reporter Robert Ray was getting ready for a live report, when he saw what was happening.

"She literally, as I was standing here setting up for the shot, guys, pulled in and didn't realize it," Ray said. "The next thing you know, her car was floating. So, I went out there and tried to push her vehicle as best I could."

Ray said he was trying to push the car closer to higher ground but quickly realized that wasn't going to happen, so Ray pulled the woman from the window of her car.

"I thought I was going to die," Carroll said. "Right then I started panicking. I just wanted to get out of my car. I wanted to tell him thank you. He's awesome, a blessing from God, actually."

A car drives through high water past a stalled car on South Second Avenue in Dallas, Texas on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Emil Lippe for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Families, children rescued from Seagoville community after flash flooding

People who are wheelchair-bound and families with children were rescued Monday afternoon in rural Seagoville in Dallas County.

All afternoon, fire crews made multiple trips into the community to save people. More than a dozen people needed help.

Dallas County Fire-Rescue brought people to safety as floodwaters inundated mobile homes and trailers off Beckett Road.

Nolen Williams and his 2-year-old dog were among those rescued.

Incredible scenes of survival: Watch as 15-inches of rain leaves Dallas-Fort Worth underwater

Drivers swam from their vans, news reporters saved a woman from her sinking car, and taillights seem underwater in the middle of an intersection. These were just a few of the scenes that played out Monday after storms dropped over a foot of water on the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area.

"You're seeing the shot of water all the way to the overpass, but they're actually cars caught under that water," storm chaser Brandon Clement told FOX Weather of the video above. "And then some people had to be rescued, and they were really struggling to get people out. The water was coming so quickly."

Rescuers took to boats in nearby Mesquite to take stranded drivers to safety.

The Fort Worth Fire Department got over 500 calls for help and responded to 174 high water calls rescues since 10 p.m. Sunday. They were on the scene of 38 separate flood emergencies at one point midday Monday.