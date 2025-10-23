'Defend the Alamo': Patrick takes aim at Alamo Trust president over dissertation

article

The Brief Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is calling for the head of the Alamo Trust to resign over comments made in her 2023 dissertation. Kate Rogers seemingly questioned the role of government officials in shaping education and the direction of the Alamo's history. Rogers wants the Alamo to tell its entire history, while Patrick wants to focus on the Battle of the Alamo.



Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is calling for the resignation of Alamo Trust Inc. President and CEO Kate Rogers over past writings he said are "incompatible with the telling of the history of the battle of the Alamo."

The writings in question come from a dissertation Rogers wrote in 2023 where she seemingly disagreed with Republican leaders over the history told at the Alamo. Patrick said the writings were "newly discovered" on Thursday.

What they're saying:

"Philosophically, I do not believe it is the role of politicians to determine what professional educators can or should teach in the classroom," Rogers wrote. Portions of her dissertation were posted on X by Patrick along with his letter calling for her resignation.

The other side:

"I do not believe you were aware of her writings or her views towards state oversight when you hired her, but I do believe these newly discovered writings undermine the credibility of the Alamo Trust," Patrick wrote to the trust's board of directors.

Kate Rogers

Conflicting opinions on how the history of the Alamo should be told.

Patrick said he wants the history of the Alamo to focus on the 13-day siege and 1836 Battle of the Alamo, which Rogers claims in her research, is at odds with local officials who want to tell the full story of the Alamo and not just focus on the battle.

"The Alamo Citizens Advisory Council organized by the city…wants to tell the full story of the site, including its beginning as a home to indigenous people, the Mission Era, the Revolution and up through the modern-day Civil Rights movement," Rogers wrote.

Rogers said in her dissertation that she would "love to see the Alamo become a beacon for historical reconciliation and a place that brings people together versus tearing them apart, but politically that may not be possible at this time."

A $550 million restoration and expansion of the Alamo includes a new museum and visitor center with galleries that cover the history of the Alamo from its beginning indigenous inhabitants to the Battle of the Alamo through modern day.

In her dissertation, Rogers said she had to be careful with her dissertation because "it could have negative consequences" on the Alamo Plan funding and possibly her job.

In his letter, Patrick said "the entire story of the Alamo will be told" and that he will "continue to defend the Alamo today against a rewrite of history."

Rogers has led the Alamo Trust since 2021.