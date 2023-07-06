APD detectives ask for help gathering leads in D'Andre Isaiah Day's murder

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking the community for help in gathering leads in connection to the murder of D'Andre Isaiah Day.

APD Homicide Detective Jeffrey Rodriguez and D'Andre Isaiah Day's brother Rodney Anderson will be speaking at a press conference on Thursday, July 6 at 2:30 p.m.

On Sept. 4, 2022, at around 2:34 a.m, APD officers were flagged down at the corner of 6th Street and Brazos Street. There they found 27-year-old D'Andre Isiah Day lying on the ground with what appeared to be life-threatening stab wounds.

Day was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Specialists responded to investigate the scene. During the on-scene investigation, detectives determined that Day and a friend had been in an altercation with three other men. One of the three unidentified men stabbed Day.

The stabbing appears to have escalated from a random meeting on the street. The investigation is still ongoing, and detectives believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

On May 12, APD released a second video showing people of interest.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.