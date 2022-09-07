Police looking for downtown Austin homicide suspects, vehicle

article

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a homicide in downtown Austin on September 4.

On September 4, at around 2:34 a.m, APD officers were flagged down at the corner of 6th Street and Brazos Street. There they found 27-year-old D'Andre Isiah Day lying on the ground with what appeared to be life-threatening stab wounds.

Day was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Specialists responded to investigate the scene. During the on-scene investigation, detectives determined that Day and a friend had been in an altercation with three other men. One of the three unidentified men stabbed Day.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

RELATED STORY: Homicide has Austin residents concerned about violent crime, safety

The stabbing appears to have escalated from a random meeting on the street. The investigation is still ongoing, and detectives believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Police are also looking for an older model Honda Accord.

APD released surveillance video which you can see below or here.

A passerby appeared to have recorded the altercation but possibly did not realize the severity and left the area. Investigators ask the public to come forward with any information or video.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

You may remain anonymous.