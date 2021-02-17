Data leaks affect more than 3 billion accounts

Data breaches are something we have come to learn to live with. But, there’s one being called the 'mother of all data breaches.'

We get numb to data leak news, but this one touches 3.2 billion email and password combinations. It's called COMB, "Compilation of Many Breaches," because it's not one breach but many combined then posted on the dark web in a tidy bundle for scammers to scoop up.

And honestly, the details like that don’t matter too much to us. It’s how we respond to them. And, since the number is in the billions, there’s a good chance we’ve all been hacked.

Cyber News provides a link for you to run all of your emails addresses to see if they've been compromised: CHECK YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS.

What should you do if you find your information is leaked?

Change the password to that email and to all of the accounts associated with that email address. Make sure your passwords are strong. They should contain lowercase, caps, symbols and numbers. If the accounts permit, use 2-factor authentication as an extra layer of security.

This is why it is a good idea to have many email addresses. One that’s used for friends; one that’s for business; and one for buying things.

TIP: Change your password when you change your fire alarm battery. Make it a habit.

