David Dewhurst arrested in Dallas for alleged family violence

The man who was once among the most powerful politicians in Texas spent the night in jail in Dallas.

A woman told Dallas police she was assaulted Tuesday afternoon at a hotel near Dallas Love Field. She blamed former Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst.

Dewhurst was booked into jail on a misdemeanor family violence assault charge.

Police did not identify the woman or give any more details.

In May and November of last year, Dewhurst’s girlfriend – Leslie Anne Caron – was arrested for attacking him.

The charges were later dropped.

The 75-year-old Dewhurst served at Texas’ lieutenant governor from 2003 to 2015.

He was defeated in his U.S. Senate bid by now Sen. Ted Cruz.