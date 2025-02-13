'Dazed and Confused' home in Austin up for sale

article

You could own and live in a piece of movie history in Austin.

Dazed and Confused home up for sale

The backstory:

A home that's been made famous thanks to the 1993 film "Dazed and Confused" is on the market.

It was featured in the cult classic as the home of character Mitch Kramer, portrayed by Wiley Wiggins.

The film helped launch the careers of several of its actors, including Matthew McConaughey.

Local perspective:

The home is located in the heart of the Allendale neighborhood in Austin.

Chris Tinnell is the realtor and son-in-law of the current owners of the home.

Tinnell's in-laws are the sellers of the iconic home where his wife used to live.

"They went around and selected this one, knocked on the door, and said, Would you be interested in us filming a movie here? And so they said, sure," said Tinnell.

The family bought the home in 1965, a year after it was built, for around $30,000.

"Kind of a fun little tidbit, but in the movie, there's actually family photos from the family that owned it," said Tinnell.

What's next:

The four-bedroom, two-bath house is listed at just shy of a million dollars at $950,000.

"Being in Allendale and being between what I call the two D's, that's downtown and the Domain, it's in a fantastic location," said Tinnell.

The listing video borrows a line from McConaughey and says, "You gotta keep livin’, man—L-I-V-I-N’—and this is the perfect place to do it!"

You can get full details about the home from its listing here.

