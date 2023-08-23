Person found dead in Brushy Creek; police investigating

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says police are investigating after a person was found dead in Brushy Creek.

Few details have been released but WCSO posted on social media at around 1:30 p.m. on August 23 about "large police presence" is in the area of Southern Cross Drive.

Officials say no foul play is currently suspected and that there is no reason to believe that public safety is at risk.

Residents were asked to avoid the area as the investigation was going on.