Deadline to apply for SNAP replacement benefits extended in Texas

Texas extended the deadline to apply for SNAP replacement benefits after the winter storm. Families who lost food now have until Feb. 23, 2026, to request replacements. Approved benefits will be reloaded to Lone Star Cards within two business days.



The deadline to apply for SNAP replacement benefits has been extended in Texas following the widespread winter storm.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the state received federal approval to push the deadline back so people who lost food in the storm can still feed their families.

SNAP replacement application extension

What we know:

The deadline to apply for replacement benefits is now Feb. 23, 2026. The purpose is to replace benefits for food lost or destroyed in Winter Storm Fern, which hit Texas hard over the past week.

Funds should be added to Lone Star Cards within two business days of receiving the request, the governor's press release says.

How to apply for SNAP replacement

What you can do:

SNAP recipients must visit a local HHSC office to request a benefit replacement. To find an office, visit YourTexasBenefits.com and click "Find an Office" at the bottom of the page.

Texans impacted by any disaster can visit the HHSC Receiving Disaster Assistance webpage for more information. To find local resources, such as food or shelter, dial 2-1-1 and select option 1.

What they're saying:

"Thanks to our partners in the White House, Texans affected by the recent winter storm have more time to apply for SNAP benefits to replace any food they lost," said Abbott. "By extending the replacement benefit deadline, Texans are better equipped to feed their families and recover from the effects of the freezing weather. I thank Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Trump administration for their unwavering support of Texas families."

"The winter storm and power outages left many communities in difficult situations," said HHS Executive Commissioner Stephanie Muth. "We are thankful that we can offer this support to families who are still recovering from the storms."