16-year-old, 2 others arrested in connection with North Austin deadly auto-ped crash

The Brief 3 arrested in connection with deadly North Austin auto-ped crash One of those arrested was a 16-year-old boy, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon



Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection with a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin over the weekend.

What we know:

Austin police say that on July 27, just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance hotshot call involving a crash at 12333 N. Lamar Boulevard, between Indian Mound Drive and W. Yager Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian, later identified as 49-year-old Ismal Mossaad, had been struck in the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were arrested in connection with the crash, including a 16-year-old boy who was driving one of the vehicles involved.

The teen is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jarina D. Robinson (Austin Police Department)

The other two, 33-year-old Markell D. Turner and 34-year-old Jarina D. Robinson, are also charged. Turner, who was driving the second involved vehicle, was charged with driving while intoxicated, and Robinson, his passenger, was charged with possession of controlled substances/narcotics.

By the numbers:

This was Austin's 55th fatal crash of the year, with 59 fatalities.

On July 27, 2024, APD says Austin had 44 fatal crashes with 47 deaths.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.