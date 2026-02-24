Deadly auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Austin; police investigating
article
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened in downtown Austin.
The backstory:
APD says the incident happened near the 7200 block of Congress Avenue at around 2 a.m.
Police say a man was crossing the street when a vehicle hit him.
The driver reportedly left the scene.
The victim later died from his injuries.
What's next:
APD says it is continuing to investigate the incident.
No further details about the driver or the victim have been released at this time.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.