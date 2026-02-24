Expand / Collapse search

Deadly auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Austin; police investigating

By
Published  February 24, 2026 6:16am CST
Downtown
FOX 7 Austin
article

A look at the scene of a deadly auto-pedestrian crash near the 7200 block of Congress Avenue on Feb. 24, 2026.

The Brief

    • The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Austin
    • Incident happened near the 7200 block of Congress Avenue at around 2 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened in downtown Austin.

The backstory:

APD says the incident happened near the 7200 block of Congress Avenue at around 2 a.m.

Police say a man was crossing the street when a vehicle hit him.

The driver reportedly left the scene.

The victim later died from his injuries.

What's next:

APD says it is continuing to investigate the incident.

No further details about the driver or the victim have been released at this time.

The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.

DowntownCrime and Public Safety