Deadly auto-pedestrian crash on I-35, southbound lanes shut down

The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on I-35.

APD says that a man was struck by a vehicle at around 5:23 a.m.

The crash happened near Cesar Chavez Street, exit 234, and Riverside Drive, exit 233. TxDOT says traffic is backed up to 51st Street.

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.